Benevolent ETs & Inter-dimensional Beings and Their Gradual Revelation, with Nancy Thames – Part 1 of 2

The conversation revolves around inter-dimensional and ET beings, their role in human evolution, and the importance of understanding their frequencies and impact on consciousness. Nancy Thames shares personal experiences and insights, emphasizing the need for humans to recognize and respect the interconnectedness of all living things. We also discuss the significance of disclosure and the role of institutions in evolving to address the issue. Throughout the conversation, speakers highlight the benevolent nature of inter-dimensional beings and the gradual revelation of their existence to humans.
Nancy Thames, a lifelong Contactee of Inter Dimensional extraterrestrial beings, has emerged as a significant voice in the realm of alien disclosure and spiritual awakening. Her journey, marked by personal struggles, transformed profoundly through her continuous extraterrestrial encounters. These experiences, initially suppressed, were eventually embraced as Nancy began to understand their purpose in her life and for humanity. She has come to the decisive conclusion: it is Time for Disclosure. Her dedication to this cosmic narrative propelled her to create timefordisclosure.com, a platform advocating for open dialogue about extraterrestrial interactions and the greater implications for humanity. Here, she shares her personal encounters, insights gleaned from beings across dimensions, and her perspective on what these interactions mean for human evolution. Nancy's work underscores a collective call to awakening. She stresses that experiences often labeled as "abductions" are, in her understanding, enlightened contacts, part of a broader, benevolent interaction with extraterrestrial entities aiming to usher humanity into a new era of cosmic participation. This mission, conveyed through her writing and community engagement, is driven by a philosophy of unity, spiritual evolution, and the pursuit of truth, extending an invitation to all of humanity to acknowledge and embrace our place within the larger galactic framework.