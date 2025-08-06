BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Eyes That See the Beyond: Visits from Spirits and Animal Guides
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
129 followers
22 views • 1 month ago

Part 3 of 3. Experiences with Animals and Spirit Guides
• Rebecca shares her experiences with animals, including her sister's cats and her love for deer.
• She describes her work with a counselor and her strict protocol for meeting with clients who wanted to experience those who had died.
• David Graham explains the present focus of his work and the importance of addressing unbalanced aspects within oneself.
• Brian and Rebecca discuss the significance of animals as spirit guides and their appearances throughout their lives.

Final Thoughts and Reflections
• Rebecca reflects on the importance of discussing reincarnation and the presence of the Holy Spirit in the womb.
• She shares her experiences with parallel worlds and the positive changes in her life.
• David Graham emphasizes the present focus of his work and the importance of addressing unbalanced aspects within oneself.
• Brian and Rebecca discuss the significance of animals as spirit guides and their appearances throughout their lives.

David Graham's Work with Earthbound Spirits
• David Graham explains his work with earthbound spirits, which are souls who have passed away but are stuck on earth due to various reasons such as anger or a belief system that prevents them from moving on. This is what the Buddha called the ghost realm.
• He describes his approach, which involves asking the spirits what they want and encouraging them to explore their options, including moving on to the light.
• David shares a personal story about helping a friend's spirit move on, likening the experience to dropping a child off at a party.
• He also recounts a visit to his parents' graves, where he had a conversation with their spirits and gained a new understanding and healing.

Keywords
ufobrian ruhekevin briggsufo panel
