DISTURBING IMAGES: When we say it is enough, it will mean Palestine is free – Janna Jihad (mirrored)

18 Jul 2018
"When we say it is enough, it will mean Palestine is free,” declared the world’s youngest card carrying journalist and Palestinian activist Janna Jihad, during a talk organised by public interest law centre Section27, in Johannesburg, on Monday.