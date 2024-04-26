© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #371 Hollywood Edition
1. 11:25 The View hosts impress everyone with their grasp on science (The Eclipse)
2. 36:07 Reacher Star Alan Ritchson has meltdown attacks Cops, Christians & Trump
3. 47:50 New Romeo and Juliet movie stars Tom Holland and quite possibly the ugliest black actress ever (Francesca Amewudah-Rivers) MSM attempting race card to deflect criticism
4. 1:06:26 Disney caught using bots to promote Star Wars Outlaws, Community Manager (Shauna Jones) exposed as Anti White Misandric Bigot and Star Wars females designed to be ugly
5. 1:31:23 Hollywood Studios have reduced pilot episodes 95% this year
6. 1:49:30 Wokesters Melting down over Joker movie because Lady Gaga is in it
7. 2:03:22 Leftists are pissed because Civil War wasn’t woke
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts