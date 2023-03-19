© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The attack by the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which attempted to advance on Chervonopopovka near Kremennaya, turned into a bloody failure. The infantry and armored vehicles and troops were destroyed by heavy mortar fire from fighters of the Russian Central Military District of O Group "Tvazhnye".
Mirrored -TeleTruth