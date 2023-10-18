Bullying in Nebraska - Nebraska Health Emergency Alert

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bullying in Nebraska! The Lying fat frauds at the Nebraska DHHS posted
an emergency message on socials about the bullying epidemic in Nebraska!
Do you know the signs of bullying? They are changes in appetite,
frequent headaches, missing belongings, difficulty sleeping, poor
grades, and not wanting to go to indoctrination camp. Once a child
knows what bullying looks like they can identify it and the abusive
lying fat frauds that perpetuate this abuse.
#nebraska #bullying #alert #omaha #lincoln #emergency #Nebraskadhhs #health #healthdepartment #masks #maskup #maskmandate #kidsmask #maskup #maskupmetro #maskupnebraska #kidsmask #bigredresponsible #maskssave #healthprofessional #medicalprofessional #vistomaha #shareomaha #givingtuesday402 #medicated #indoctrination #obey