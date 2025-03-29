Experience the health-supporting benefits of Organic Cocoa Powder, Maca Powder and Functional Mushrooms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To help you experience
the wholesome goodness of these superfoods combined, the Groovy Bee Store is
bringing you a new, clean lot of Groovy Bee Organic Cocoa Energize.
Specially formulated to support your health and fuel you throughout the day, Groovy Bee Organic Cocoa Energize is a nutritious and delicious powder blend that combines the wholesome goodness of organic cocoa powder, organic maca root powder and organic functional mushroom powders.
It is loaded with antioxidants and slightly sweetened with low glycemic organic coconut sugar, one of the best sugar substitutes on the planet.
Groovy Bee Organic Cocoa Energize is non-GMO, plant-based, certified Kosher and organic. It is also extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
Shop at GroovyBee.com