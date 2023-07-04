© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Recent Increased Incidents Of Violence Are Traps Prepared By The Zionists For Christians And Muslims Fight Each Other.
They Want A Clash Of Civilizations To Create The One World Zionist Order.
They Have Hijacked Alternative Right Wing Media, Which Will Only Give You 85% Of The Truth, And Never Dare Criticize Israel.
Jack Posobiec is A Member Of The Zionist Organization Of America Also Known As The ZOA.
Charlie Kirk Is A Zionist Puppet.
Ben Shapiro Is A Zionist Puppet.
Benny Johnson Is Also A Zionist.
The Goal of the ZOA is to Strengthen US-Israel Relations Through Propaganda And Psychological Warfare.
Major Goal: Act As An Agent Of Truth By Capturing The Hearts And Minds Of Patriots Who Oppose The Mainstream News.
How To Detect A Zionist?
1. Ask Them About The Dancing Israelis Who Were Arrested On 9/11. You Will Never Get A Straight Answer.
2. Ask About The USS Liberty Incident.
3. Ask Them About The Lavon Affair.
4. Ask Them About Jeffrey Epstein's Connection To Mossad.