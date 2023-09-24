© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 24, 2023
Aug 24, 2023
Poor dog's hope is gradually extinguished after 5 years of living with a heartless owner
The dog was found in a critical condition due to lack of attention from the owner. The owner heartlessly chained him in a small fruit crate with a chain around his neck. The rescue team was immediately there to rescue the dog!
The dog was taken to the hospital and under the care of veterinarians. They named her Angela!
Update 1 week after being saved, Angela took her first steps.
Maybe she hasn't been this free in a long time!
I think she will feel very excited and enjoy being free
Currently Angela is still in the treatment and care of the rescue team. They will continue to update her on her status weekly or monthly. Here Angela 2 weeks after being saved! Update is now the latest from the rescue team. If you love Angela and want to know more about her condition. Please subscribe and follow us or directly from the rescue team. Thanks for your support! See you in the next rescue stories!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnoDoAWLbso