The Cruelty of the Womens Movement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some people are unaware of the white feather movement. During the first world war, women across Great Britain pressured men into joining the military through humiliation tactics using the symbol of the white feather. In this video, I explore this often forgotten fact of history and provide a short critique.