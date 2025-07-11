Radically Permissive Over-Sexualization Enabled Epstein, Combs & Weinstein

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our culture’s obsession with sex isn’t just edgy—it’s dangerous. The glorification of hyper-sexuality in media and elite circles has created the perfect cover for predators like Jeffrey Epstein, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Harvey Weinstein. These men didn’t act alone or in secret; they thrived in a society that normalizes objectification, ignores consent, and turns a blind eye to trafficking. From Epstein’s private island to Hollywood’s casting couch, the abuse was systemic, enabled by power, silence, and indifference. This isn’t an attack on consensual adult sexuality—it’s a call to wake up to the moral decay we’ve accepted. When exploitation is brushed off as excess, predators flourish. It’s time to draw the line. Our failure to act makes us complicit. The consequences are real—and devastating.
