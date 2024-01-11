DO YOU KNOW POPLE THAT JAVE ALREADY BEEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOR RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS?

YES. I AM AWARE OF THE "TERRAIN THEORY". I BELIEVE IN ITS SIGNIFICANCE. MORE THAN ONE THING CAN BE TRUE AT ONCE FOLKS. YOU CAN EASILY GROW MYCOPLASMA IN A PETRI DISH.. AND REPLICATE IT SO...
That's so I don't get the "detox lecture"... Detox is what healthy people do. It's a lot like being sick but that's not what put these people I'm speaking of, in the hospital. It could be nothing. Maybe this isn't an accurate representation but more than a couple people I know went to ER in last few weeks. What are y'all seeing? Just wondering. It's up to us to stay in touch and know what's a foot. I'm just trying to do that. Make sure you're on your game and Hit me w your local sickness report. Let's aggrigated some info and see what we got. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]
