56) A Engenharia da Crise controla as Ideologias do Ego

O Futuro está em nos libertarmos do Mercado, onde nós somos apenas Mercadoria, e não homens e mulheres.
Canal António C.A. Sousa Lara, Nov. 30, 2023 :
Verdades e Mentiras sobre a Teoria do Crepúsculo das Ideologias : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjkSxbQkduo
Acesso às sessões de dúvidas (em directo): https://linktr.ee/restaurarportugal
