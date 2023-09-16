Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier Mini Keg Carbonation Test: Day 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All good things come to an end, my friends. By day 6 she was showing the signs. Day 7 was not a big surprise, but to be fair I wouldn't have had this for that long.We did dedicate the last 1/4 of the mini keg to the brothers ( and sisters) who couldn't be with us.
A finely crafted and tasty brew but knock it out by day 4 for best results.
Thanks for coming by, Big 3 folks!
Prost !
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
