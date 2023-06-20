"Just Breathe!" Deputy, Civilian SUCKED INTO Drainage Pipe During Flooding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 19, 2023
Deputy William Hollingsworth was attempting to assist a man in flood waters in Florida when the man disappeared under the water. When the deputy jumped in after him, he was sucked into a drainage pipe that the civilian had also been caught in. Both men were submerged for around 30 seconds and traveled almost 100 feet underneath Highway 98 before resurfacing on the other side. Both men survived.
