CTP 2025031 (S2EMarSpecial2) MusicWeeks Wk1Ep1 JohnVentoAndNiedsHotelBand BTS/SP Video

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

CTP Music Weeks 2025 (1-1) Wk 1 Mo: We're In This Together: Faith, Music, and Finding Common Ground

John Vento, frontman of Nied's Hotel Band, shares his accidental journey from karaoke singer to mission-driven musician spreading messages of unity through music and charitable work.

• Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a stint in Grand Rapids, Michigan after high school

• Discovered his musical talent unexpectedly through a karaoke night that led to an audition with a local band

• Co-founder of Band Together Pittsburgh, creating music programs for individuals on the autism spectrum

• Volunteer with the Remember Me Rose Garden honoring Flight 93 heroes in Shanksville, PA

• New release "We're In This Together" addresses political divisiveness tearing apart communities and families

• Features guest vocalists Megan Paulette and Mia Z (from NBC's The Voice)

• Emphasizes the importance of "biblical community" where people voluntarily work together for collective causes

• Music contains elements of Christian faith while remaining accessible to broader audiences

