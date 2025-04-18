© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «In Dzerzhinsk, fighting began behind the St. Matrona of Moscow mine. The advance groups of the Russian army reached there. At the same time, in the pocket between Dzerzhinsk and Tarasovka, our unit liberated Valentinovka and are now storming the fortification that crosses the N-20 highway. And this will allow us to cut this very ledge slightly»