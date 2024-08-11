A Book in the Midst of Books-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-AUG 11 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Live in a Time When People Would Create a Religion Composite of God-Country-and a Fifth of Liquor, and Some Would Anticipate "Singularity"-When Human and AI Is Merged to Defy Death. In Scripture, Following the Synoptic Gospels Which Preach the Kingdom of Heaven, the Gospel of John Centers on the New Birth, and for This Reason John Stands as a Succinct Presentation of the Gospel of the Grace of God.