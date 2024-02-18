Proclamation Of The New California State As A Process At The State Capitol In Sacramento California

New California State Capitol proclamation for the New California State. Also hear about some of California's early history and how things came to be in California and also what the corrupt California government wants to do with California with Gavin Newsom leading the effort to destroy California and the people's freedoms.

A New California State is the answer and solution to the many problems and corruption in California and New California will greatly help the whole nation as well and even the world. Become part of the New California State movement which is now far along the path of becoming the 51st state in the United States of America. You can join by using the link below for joining. And the link below that is a link to this video if you care to share it.

