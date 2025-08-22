IDF says operations in Gaza continues🤬

IDF says operations in Gaza continue

Ready-to-launch rocket sites in Deir al-Balah were dismantled, and mortar posts used in attacks on Israeli forces were struck

Troops also eliminated militants and destroyed terror infrastructure in Gaza City, Jabalia & Khan Yunis

Adding: Recent Israeli airstrikes LEAVE 71 dead, 251 injured — Palestinian Ministry of Health

In the last 24 hours, more than 71 residents of Gaza were killed while 251 were injured