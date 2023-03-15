BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UK Column News - 15th March 2023 Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with Wednesday’s UK Column News.
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
0 view • 03/16/2023

UK Column News - 15th March 2023

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with Wednesday’s UK Column News.

00:34 Bombshell from Germany's Minister of Health
16:27 NHS: Day 3 of Junior Doctors’ Pay Strike
21:34 Safety Withdrawal of Cough Medicine—Global Excess Deaths
29:54 Biden Assures Americans Their Money Is Safe
49:55 Russian Advances in Eastern Ukraine
1:17:05 Updates and Important Reminders 

Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-15th-march-2023

