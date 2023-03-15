© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 15th March 2023
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with Wednesday’s UK Column News.
00:34 Bombshell from Germany's Minister of Health
16:27 NHS: Day 3 of Junior Doctors’ Pay Strike
21:34 Safety Withdrawal of Cough Medicine—Global Excess Deaths
29:54 Biden Assures Americans Their Money Is Safe
49:55 Russian Advances in Eastern Ukraine
1:17:05 Updates and Important Reminders
Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-15th-march-2023