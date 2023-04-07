BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Conference of La Quinta Columna: The game is over ~ Sevilla Spain 19th March 2023
FalconsCAFE * No money to MSM
FalconsCAFE * No money to MSM
1837 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • 04/07/2023

Mirror. Source
Conference of La Quinta Columna: The game is over https://rumble.com/v2fsxne-conference-of-la-quinta-columna-the-game-is-over.html


Quote: "🇪🇸Spanish voice - 🇬🇧🇺🇸 English subtitles ▪️Conference of La Quinta Columna, Seville, March 19, 2023. The true origin of covid-19 and the Transhumanist objective of the operation. - True origin of what they call COVID-19. - Explanation of each of the causes of death in today's excess mortality. - Final purpose and TRANSHUMANIST objective. ⏱ From 0 to 10:10: Presentation and Introduction. ⏱ From 10:10 to 1:29:52: Thesis development and presentation of scientific literature. ⏱ From 1:29:52 to 2:11:28: Microscopy session. Contents of the vials shown in public. ⏱ From 2:11:28 to 2:14:03: Dr. Sevillano's speech on screen. ⏱ From 2:14:03 to 2:42:50: Presentation and speech of the writer and poet Aaron García Peña. ⏱ From 2:42:50 to end: Farewell and closing. ▪️Official Telegram channels and website of La Quinta Columna: 🌐 Telegram: https://t.me/laquintacolumna https://t.me/laquintacolumnainternational https://t.me/miraalmicroscopio 🌐 Website: https://www.laquintacolumna.info Collaborate with La Quinta Columna: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/ "

Keywords
vaccines5gwarfaremilitary weaponsled street light
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy