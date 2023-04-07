Conference of La Quinta Columna: The game is over ~ Sevilla Spain 19th March 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirror. Source
Conference of La Quinta Columna: The game is over https://rumble.com/v2fsxne-conference-of-la-quinta-columna-the-game-is-over.html
Quote: "🇪🇸Spanish voice - 🇬🇧🇺🇸 English subtitles ▪️Conference of La Quinta Columna, Seville, March 19, 2023. The true origin of covid-19 and the Transhumanist objective of the operation. - True origin of what they call COVID-19. - Explanation of each of the causes of death in today's excess mortality. - Final purpose and TRANSHUMANIST objective. ⏱ From 0 to 10:10: Presentation and Introduction. ⏱ From 10:10 to 1:29:52: Thesis development and presentation of scientific literature. ⏱ From 1:29:52 to 2:11:28: Microscopy session. Contents of the vials shown in public. ⏱ From 2:11:28 to 2:14:03: Dr. Sevillano's speech on screen. ⏱ From 2:14:03 to 2:42:50: Presentation and speech of the writer and poet Aaron García Peña. ⏱ From 2:42:50 to end: Farewell and closing. ▪️Official Telegram channels and website of La Quinta Columna: 🌐 Telegram: https://t.me/laquintacolumna https://t.me/laquintacolumnainternational https://t.me/miraalmicroscopio 🌐 Website: https://www.laquintacolumna.info Collaborate with La Quinta Columna: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/ "