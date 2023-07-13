Rep. Greene: This is exactly what Congress needed to see | Eric Bolling The Balance

'THE ARROGANCE': Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Eric Bolling to react to the testimony of FBI Director Christopher Wray.

