Bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship struck it

Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship, Mass Casualty Event

SO FEW RECOGNIZE THESE SIGNS

Gen. Flynn: Baltimore Bridge Collapse ‘A Black Swan Event’

General Michael Flynn went to social media Tuesday morning to warn the recent ship collision that collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, was a “Black Swan” event many people have been warning about for the past few months.

“This is a BLACK SWAN event,” Flynn said of the deadly bridge incident.

“Black swans normally come out of the world of finance (not military). The standard operating procedures for all U.S. ports, harbors, and bays that transit commerce and military activities are supposed to maintain an incredible level of discipline, rigor and awareness for these very type events to not occur (ever!), yet here we are.”

He added, “There are harbor masters for every single one of these transit points in America that are in charge of assuring the safety of navigation…start there.”

Ship sent ‘mayday’ warning before Baltimore bridge disaster as officials scrambled to halt traffic: ‘Saved lots of lives’





