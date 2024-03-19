© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The newest 'useful tool' liberal dog-whistle: Rob Schmitt's News From The Left. Biden slips into his 'old man' shoes, Michael Moore tells liberals the truth about Trump, and "useful idiot" Democrat media has its new lie to harp on: Rob Schmitt's "News From The Left"