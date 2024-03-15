Episode 92: Truth Seekers Radio Show w/Dr. Jim Garrison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Angeline Marie interviews Dr. Jim Garrison to find out the TRUTH behind the Russian-Ukraine war. They discuss the history and the media's role in pushing a particular agenda.
Sources:
Dr. Jim Garrison/Ubiquity University
VIDEO 1 - THE PATHWAY TO PEACE IN UKRAINE
https://community.ubiquityuniversity.org/posts/understanding-the-war-in-ukraine
VIDEO 2 - Tanks for Ukraine: Dangerous Milestone
https://community.ubiquityuniversity.org/posts/tanks-for-ukraine-a-new-milestone-in-the-war