BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Changdao, Nicole, and Prince Li were invited to testify before the US Congress and provided the information about the bankruptcy case of Miles Guo and the unrestricted warfare waged by the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2 views • 02/14/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p28685l4187

2/12/2023 Miles Guo: Brother Changdao, Nicole, and Prince Li, etc. were invited to testify before the US Congress and provided the information about the truth of the bankruptcy case of Miles Guo and the unrestricted warfare waged by the CCP against the US. The NFSC doesn’t need any help or funding from the US, but it is necessary for the US to eliminate the American traitors. The battlefield to eliminate the CCP is in Washington D.C. and New York. What a great strategy it was for us to establish the Rule of Law Society and the Rule of Law Foundation back then!

#NFSC #brotherChangdao #WashingtonDC #Congress


2/12/2023 文贵直播：长岛哥、Nicole、小王子等战友被邀请到美国国会作证，为国会议员提供有关文贵破产案以及中共对美司法超限战的真相；新中国联邦不需要美国的帮助和资助，只需要美国消灭卖美贼，灭共的战场在华盛顿和纽约；当初成立法治社会和法治基金是多么有战略眼光！

#新中国联邦 #长岛哥 #华盛顿 #美国国会


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy