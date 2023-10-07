Blown Up : Russia strikes Reikartz Hotel housing NATO in Kharkiv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes with Iskander missiles, targeting Reikartz Hotel in downtown Kharkiv. The missile warhead hit a site housing foreign mercenaries and NATO advisors, as well as a temporary deployment base for Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY