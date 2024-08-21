BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DNC: Perfecting the PsyOp Six Tall Tales that Replace Reality
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
28 views • 8 months ago

August 21, 2024 - The Democrats are handling their 2024 convention perfectly to achieve a narrative change. It’s exquisite, really. Each speaker addresses something that’s true but is causing trouble for them. They identify the problem, then provide a preferred narrative that they want us to believe. By replacing reality with a polar opposite, Democrats create a tall tale that the media can repeat until the voters have forgotten what’s real. BUT, forewarned is forearmed—so let’s dig in and look at six replacement lies the DNC has spouted so far.

Note: the video mistakenly references the Inflation Reduction Act. This is an IRS plan and is not part of the budget.



Thanks for watching and praying!


To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com

