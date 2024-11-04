© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demonstrators in Istanbul board German ship reportedly linked to Israel arms trade
Turkish protesters boarded a German ship in Istanbul over its alleged role in transporting ammunition to Israel. This incident follows the Turkish government's call for the UN to impose an arms embargo on Israel, supported by 52 nations, including Russia, China, and 18 African states, along with two organizations.