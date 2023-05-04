Reachout World Extravaganza with Pastor Chris | Make it Special for Someone to Receive a Rhapsody!!

Friday, May 5th to Saturday, May 6th, 2023

Register: https://www.rhapsodyofrealities.org

https://www.reachoutworld.org

Prepare by S.E.E.Ding DAILY

S = Sponsor Rhapsody of Realities

E = Enlist Rhapsody subscribers to the Rhapsody subscription plus platform

E = Engage everyone by organizing Rhapsody outreaches

D = Distribute Rhapsody of Realities

To view our 24x7 stream and much more, visit our website at https://www.LoveworldUSA.org , view channel "Loveworld USA TV" on Roku, download the LiveTV mobile app, or subscribe to AlphaTV at https://AlphaTV.global