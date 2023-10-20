Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 20, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2133 - Today is a green show. Discussing the following. Why is aluminum and flouride in combination so toxic? How is salt used to sterilize? Why are nations so concerned about population growth? What was used in the concentration camps to sterilize the inmates? Why is the immune system being targeted? Why have deviant lifestyles been promoted? Why were women forced into the workforce? Plus much more. High energy must listen show!