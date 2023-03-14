Chlorine dioxide; the hidden cure for many diseases 👍💯

The first 6 seconds of this video I had also placed on youtube, with a link to this one. It was deleted immediately without warning! Meaning, this truth is not supposed to come out. Spread the word.😉

After having read the book "Forbidden health, incurable was yesterday" written by Andreas Kalcker in which I got some more knowledge on ClO2 as a healing agent, I thought I HAVE to make another video about this topic!

It has an electromagnetic discharge effect on pathogens and doesn't harm healthy cells. Magnetism is not a quiescent field of force but energy in flux. The oscillating fluid turns from paramagnetic to diamagnetic when oxidized and draws oxygen into the tissues where needed, such as acidic, stagnant, cancerous tissues. That is the beauty of it, no toxic side effects!

Take the sodium chlorite with the hydrochloric acid as the activator in a 1 to 1 ratio. Let it sit for 20 seconds before adding (structured) water to it. Drink it 2 hours away from other drinks or food. The smell might be offputting as it is like chlorine, however it is not the same. The solution is called MMS: Miracle Mineral Solution. Very appropriate I find, because when you see what diseases it can cure or at least reduce the symptoms of, is astonishing! From Malaria to Cancer. Even Lyme's disease, morgellons (!) Diabetes, hiv, arthritis, Crohns etc.

Spread the word because your doctor won't tell you. 😉

