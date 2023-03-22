A fellow fighter, who is among those who were qualified to invest in the G-series private equity, bravely stood up to protest: "Screw you CCP! Let’s see who can hold on to the end!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2bw6ilcfa1
【#FreeMilesGuoNow】3/18/2023 A fellow fighter, who is among those who were qualified to invest in the G-series private equity, bravely stood up to protest. Here is his message to the CCP: "Screw you! Let’s see who can hold on to the end!"
#loveMilesGuo #takedowntheCCP #Gseries #NFSC
【#立即释放郭文贵先生】3/18/2023 一位老椅子战友勇敢站出来喊话中共：“去你妈的！看我们谁能够一直坚持到底！”
#爱文贵 #消灭中共 #G系列 #新中国联邦