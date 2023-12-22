Share Christmas with angels!

Listen to Christmas messages by angels in "The Birth of the Messiah" playlist on Brighteon,https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/2a691396-217c-42ad-aa83-e71d215b741c
Or watch "The Birth of the Messiah" playlist at https://www.youtube.com/user/AUniversalPhilosophy.
Why do some recordings not have as good a quality of sound? It's because they're authentic! Read “What Did You Come Out to See?” to better understand at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/what-did-you-come-out-to-see-ec155154636a
Read more of the angels' messages at https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy/. They are giving gifts for you also.
Merry Christmas!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.