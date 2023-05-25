BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BASES2023 UFO Special - Gary Heseltine - Rendlesham UFO Events Part Two
05/25/2023

'NON-HUMAN The Rendlesham Forest UFO Incidents: 42 Years of Denial' - A deep dive into Rendlesham Forest mystery - What I discovered.

Gary is a former Police Detective, and ex RAF Police, with service in nuclear weapons arms storage bunkers.

His book, "Non Human, The Rendlesham Forest UFO Incidents-A deep dive in Rendlesham Forest mystery", is given 2 parts at this UFO Special, by the Bases project.

Key players in this theatre have been 'outed' and more witness statements gathered.

This is Part 2 of 2, given by Gary in the Wiltshire village of Pewsey

The Bases project's investigation into these events is in Bases 3, for other material.

