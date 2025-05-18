He Left His Body Thousands of Times: "Nothing Is As It Seems" | Darius J. Wright

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Darius J. Wright has left his body thousands of times, and what he discovered shakes most people's perception of reality. In this powerful 2nd interview with Darius, he answers many questions that arose after our first conversation and shares the truth about fear, AI, the reincarnation trap, and how love is the only way out. Prepare to see that nothing is as it seems.
Timecodes:
00:00 - What Is Evil? This World as an Inverted Heaven
01:45 - Welcome Darius J. Wright: Out-of-Body Master
03:24 - What Are OBEs? Returning to the Divine State
06:14 - Viewing the Future & Soul Memories
10:12 - What Happens After Physical Death
14:31 - Fear, Limitation, and the Illusion of Control
20:18 - False Light, Reincarnation Trap & Soul Sovereignty
27:40 - Remote Viewing vs. Astral Travel
31:00 - Is This Realm a Simulation or Inversion?
36:44 - Free Will, Energy, and Hidden Powers
42:51 - Awakening Dormant Human Abilities
47:00 - AI, Transhumanism & the Spiritual Divide
53:12 - DNA Activation, Healing, and Internal Power
62:47 - Forgiveness, Evil & Unconditional Love
66:25 - Criticism, Disinfo Allegations & The Great Work
72:00 - Earthly Distractions vs. True Ascension
78:00 - Fear of Death & The Rice Experiment
81:15 - Darius’ Future School & Mission
84:03 - Final Message: "Show Me Me Without Limits"
Disclaimer:
The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Next Level Soul, its subsidiaries, or any entities they represent.
