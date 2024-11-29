Epic of Gilgamesh Tablet X

Epic of Gilgamesh Tablet XThe Next tablet is gonna be the series finale for the Epic of Gilgamesh at 11 tablets. :)This had to be the most challenging tablet I've made so far. Shiduri, a tavern-keeper who lives by the sea shore, beyond the garden, has no female correspondent so I had to make one. I used Misty from Pokemon because she is associated with water, and so is Shiduri. There is alot of dialogue, so theres alot of quick,switching scenes to make it work.Shiduri sees Gilgamesh from a distance and thinks hes a killer. She gets scared and bars herself inside. After a while they begin to talk about his friend Enkidu and how he wants to visit Utanapishtim regarding immortality. She tells him about the waters of death and its perils but he goes anyway.He meets Utanapishtim's ferryman, Urshanabi with his crew of stone ones. Gilgamesh rushes down on the ferryman and his strange companions.When the fighting is over he explains his quest to Urshanabi and asks his aid infinding Utanapishtim. Urshanabi tells Gilgamesh he has hindered his ownprogress by smashing the Stone Ones, but he instructs Gilgamesh to makepunting-poles of immense length as an alternative means of propulsion. They embark on the boat with the poles. When the poles are all gone Gilgamesh uses the ferryman's garment to make a sail, and they cross the Waters of Death.When they land, Gilgamesh tells his story to Utanapishtim. Utanapishtim reminds him of the duties of kings and discourses on the inevitability of death and the fleeting nature of life.