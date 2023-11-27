U.S. Navy Operator Reveals CHILLING UFO Coordinates | Unidentified | The UnXplained Zone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The UnXplained Zone: U.S. Navy Operator Reveals CHILLING UFO Coordinates (S1, E3) | Unidentified | Full Episode
The list of military eyewitnesses describing strange and threatening unidentified craft in U.S airspace is growing. And now, a U.S. Navy radar operator has provided something more: Actual coordinates where UFOS appeared and disappeared. Lue Elizondo and a new partner follow the trail, and find that these unidentified craft are still seen. In Season 1, Episode 3, "The Pattern Revealed."
#Unidentified
Subscribe for more from Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation and other great shows:
https://aetv.us/subscribe_unxplainedzone