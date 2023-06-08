Chest Up & Chin Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do Not Get Down In The Culture War
* The culture wars are real fights going on right now.
* If we are losing, why are (a) woke corporations’ stocks tanking and (b) woke sports teams reversing course?
* The war is shifting: these companies are in a panic; and the leftist mafia is on the run.
* We are not losing.
* Think tactically.
* The left’s arguments fall apart when you understand the basics.
* Confusion and fear are their coins of the realm.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 8 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2sw0dw-is-trump-in-danger-ep.-2027-06082023.html
• DARVO - Deny, Attack, Reverse the roles of Victim and Offender
https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1666334417256587265
https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1529219900278878208