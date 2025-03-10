Shattered Homes, Tulkarm Camp’s Struggle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces demolished more than sixteen houses in a calculated manner to clear pathways inside Tulkarm camp, in line with their ongoing plans for the area.
Interview with Firas Balidi, owner of one of the houses demolished by the occupation.
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 19/02/2025
