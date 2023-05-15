BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Examples of symbolism in my dreams 🤔
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
122 views • 05/15/2023

Trying to understand the meaning of my dreams is subjective and very emotional (made myself cry even) but I think these examples are useful to encourage you to explore yours.

Toothproblems in a dream are about financial issues

Falling is about letting go or time for change

Pregnancy is about a project to be given birth to

Bitten by a snake is be careful who you trust

Birthplace is unresolved trauma, the need for a safe place

Red tunnel is rebirth, perseverance, salvation

Floods are feeling overwhelmed, insecurities

Being shot dead is a warning to get out of a situation, or something has to die but not my soul

Trusting Gods' plan trying not to be fearful but alert, trying to do things right. 

🙏💖

dreamsemotionalwarningsymbolismmessagesexplanationtraumasubjectivesubliminal self
