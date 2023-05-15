Examples of symbolism in my dreams 🤔

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trying to understand the meaning of my dreams is subjective and very emotional (made myself cry even) but I think these examples are useful to encourage you to explore yours.
Toothproblems in a dream are about financial issues
Falling is about letting go or time for change
Pregnancy is about a project to be given birth to
Bitten by a snake is be careful who you trust
Birthplace is unresolved trauma, the need for a safe place
Red tunnel is rebirth, perseverance, salvation
Floods are feeling overwhelmed, insecurities
Being shot dead is a warning to get out of a situation, or something has to die but not my soul
Trusting Gods' plan trying not to be fearful but alert, trying to do things right.
🙏💖