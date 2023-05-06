BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Romance for Bassoon and Piano, Op. 55 by Richard O. Burdick (1992)
Richard O Burdick
Richard O Burdick
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 05/06/2023

This Bassoon and piano composition was written for David Granger, the solo part is a bassoon Etude by Milda, with the piano accompaniment written by Richard. This is a quite a romantic work. 

This romantic work for bassoon and piano was written for David Granger, and is composed off a bassoon etude by Milda and a piano accompaniment by Richard. The solo part is a lyrical, yet challenging etude that highlights the strength and expressiveness of the bassoon. The piano accompaniment is a beautiful and delicate accompaniment that provides a balanced harmonic and rhythmic support, while allowing the solo part to remain the main focus. The combination of the two instruments creates a captivating and expressive performance, with a perfect blend of harmonic textures, rhythms, and dynamic levels. This composition is certain to be a favorite of bassoonists and pianists alike, offering a unique and romantic interpretation of the bassoon that will enchant audiences.


for more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus55.html

Keywords
musicpianoromanticcomposerrecitalduobassoonmilde
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy