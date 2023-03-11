In 2024, I Will Run for 'President of Ukraine' - the Head of the "Wagner" PMC, Yevgeniy Prigozhin - "If I win the election, then everything will be fine, ammunition will not be needed."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2024, I will run for president of Ukraine — the head of the "Wagner" PMC, Yevgeniy Prigozhin.
"I am making a very important statement; I am making a political coming out." Just now, looking at everything around me, I have political ambitions. I decided to run for President of Ukraine. In 2024 ,I have decided to run for the (office of) president of Ukraine.I have decided to compete for that office with Poroshenko and Zelensky. "If I win the election, then everything will be fine, ammunition will not be needed." Prigozhin said.😎
Prigozhin is trolling Zelensky ; )