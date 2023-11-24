BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We're being absorbed...🤖
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
133 views • 11/24/2023

Saratoga Ocean 

Nov 21, 2023 #spiritualawakening #artificialintelligence #timelinesplit
2,696 views • Nov 21, 2023 • #spiritualawakening #artificialintelligence #timelinesplit
While we’ve been slumbering away in our politically-driven morass of hate, war, and division, something else is unfolding right beneath our feet. What’s happening now is likely the most significant event that has ever occurred on planet Earth! If you value your ability to evolve and ascend, consider what I have to share in this video. 🎉 BLACK FRIDAY SALES 🎉 🎁 Get 35% off ALL of my online courses November 24 - 27! Use code HOLIDAY23 at checkout 👉 https://saratogaocean.com/yt/black-fr... 🦋 HEALY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: If you've been thinking about getting a Healy quantum frequency device, now is the time! The Healy company is offering some amazing Black Friday deals. Get more info and the link to purchase here: 👉 https://www.quantumcreators.info/ Have questions about Healy? Email me here: 👉 [email protected] ........................... ➡️ Follow me on your favorite social platform: Facebook:   / saratogaocean   Instagram:   / saratoga.ocean   Pinterest:   / saratogaocean   Twitter:   / saratogaocean   ➡️ Click below to Subscribe for more videos to help you navigate your spiritual awakening and consciously ascend https://www.youtube.com/saratogaocean...


Keywords
lovechoiceaifakefree willdistractionsourcemetaversesaratoga oceanchat gpthuman evolutionbiological carbon lifeenrgy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy