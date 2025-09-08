SELECT EXTRACTS OF JEWISH HISTORY ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-SEPT 8 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Reign of Zedekiah Came to an End After He Saw His Two Sons Slaughtered, He was Blinded, and Carried Off By the Babylonians. Carved Into Jewish History and Culture, Tish B'av is Remembered For it is Linked to Numerous Calamities. Jeroboam Was Not for the People and Instead Sought Power and Glory, Creating a Man-made Hierarchy Structure...But He Found Out When You Make Your Own Religion -- It Will Fail! The Lord Wants Empty Vessels Who Are Willing to be Filled with the Holy Spirit