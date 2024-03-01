Hunter Biden Transcripts Released

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We got the 229-page transcript from Hunter Biden’s closed-door deposition — and it is a doozy.
Next up: the Jim Biden transcripts.
◦ READ: 8 Unbelievable Claims From Hunter Biden’s Congressional Deposition
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 February 2024)
https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1763379508575367573