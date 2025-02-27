The Kingdom Series: Part 7 | Kingdom Representatives

Every Kingdom that exist in the universe must have representatives if knowledge of that Kingdom is to spread far and wide. The official representative of any Kingdom is the King or anyone that is credited by the King to represent that Kingdom in a foreign land and that is usually an Ambassador. An Ambassador is, "the highest-ranking diplomatic representative appointed by one country or government to represent it in another." Think about it folks! You and I and all who are children of the King are called to be "Ambassadors' of the Kingdom of God on earth. This is the subject under discussion - please absorb it in your souls!