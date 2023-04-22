AMERICANS REPORTEDLY NOW BEING ARRESTED FOR FREE SPEECH

This is a litmus test folks. They're testing the waters with someone they think you won't care about or don't like. We HAVE to care about Americans rights. Regardless of who

Man is reportedly arrested for speaking and saying things that put the current administration is a bad light. Supposedly for talking shit about the Ukraine/Russia/Biden Admin debacle. And he doesn't appear as someone I would agree with all the time with his racist rhetoric BUT we can't be arresting people for free speech guys just vecuz we don't like him or what he's saying. There's a fine line here. If he's inciting violence, well, we re supposed to deal with that. We have laws on the books to deal with violence, incitement of violence, and acts of violence. Once again, all we need to do is enforce those laws. If he can be arrested for free speech, so can we all.