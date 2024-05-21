Living Fiat Free - #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joining us today is Aaron Day, a liberty activist who hasn't used fiat currency since 2019. James and Aaron discuss the biggest threat to human liberty and the Manhattan Project that Aaron is proposing to come up with a solution for those looking to escape the coming CBDC tyranny.
